News

Prince Harry Appears in London Court for Privacy Lawsuit Against UK Newspaper

Published

Britain’s Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London’s High Court when he arrived for a hearing in his claim against a newspaper publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, is bidding to end the high court claims brought by six high-profile figures, including Harry and singer Elton John, over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.

AFP

