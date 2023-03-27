Prince Harry Appears in London Court for Privacy Lawsuit Against UK Newspaper

Britain’s Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London’s High Court when he arrived for a hearing in his claim against a newspaper publisher over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, is bidding to end the high court claims brought by six high-profile figures, including Harry and singer Elton John, over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.

Details later…

AFP

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.