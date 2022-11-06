Stop Making Issues Out of Tinubu’s Health, Fani-Kayode Tells Atiku’s Camp

The Director Special Media Projects and New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to focus issue-based campaigns.

Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, in a statement on Sunday said Atiku’s camp has been criticising the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on health grounds, saying such “campaign of calumny” must stop.

Atiku was recently quoted as saying, “Nobody should take the candidate of that party (APC) seriously. No one should take a candidate and a party whose health situation, early school, and early years are all shrouded in secrecy.”

But reacting, the APC campaign council on Sunday said, “We want a campaign that centres on issues but Atiku and his men, friends do not even know the meaning of the word. A man that cannot hold his own party together wants to be President.

“When he and his men attempt to mock the Jagaban on issues of health I laugh and shake my head with pity for them. The truth is that Asiwaju is so far ahead of Atiku in this and every other respect and they know it.

“A man that cannot empathise with the suffering of the people and that gloats when people are suffering and when there is turmoil in the land cannot be trusted with power.”

