Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Stop Making Issues Out of Tinubu’s Health, Fani-Kayode Tells Atiku’s Camp

Published

The Director Special Media Projects and New Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to focus issue-based campaigns.

Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, in a statement on Sunday said Atiku’s camp has been criticising the APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on health grounds, saying such “campaign of calumny” must stop.

Atiku was recently quoted as saying, “Nobody should take the candidate of that party (APC) seriously. No one should take a candidate and a party whose health situation, early school, and early years are all shrouded in secrecy.”

But reacting, the APC campaign council on Sunday said, “We want a campaign that centres on issues but Atiku and his men, friends do not even know the meaning of the word. A man that cannot hold his own party together wants to be President.

“When he and his men attempt to mock the Jagaban on issues of health I laugh and shake my head with pity for them. The truth is that Asiwaju is so far ahead of Atiku in this and every other respect and they know it.

“A man that cannot empathise with the suffering of the people and that gloats when people are suffering and when there is turmoil in the land cannot be trusted with power.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Related

News

PDP Crisis: I Have Moved on, Says Atiku

The presidential candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says he has moved on from the issues threatening the chances of his party...

3 days ago

News

You’re No Longer Confident, Atiku’s Camp Mocks ‘Obidients’

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Presidential Management Committee, Mr Uloka Chibuike, has said that the supporters of the presidential candidate...

4 days ago

News

2023: Ortom, Benue Elders Withdraw Support For Atiku

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom on Tuesday appeared to withdraw his support for the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Channels...

October 26, 2022

News

Finally, Atiku, Wike Reconciliation Collapses

Whatever hope that would have been  left that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, would have a rethink and file behind his party’s presidential...

October 25, 2022

Copyright ©