Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Super Falcons Draw Northern Ireland, Enter Round Of 16

Published

Super Falcons sealed a spot in the round of 16 of the 2023 Women’s World Cup after a goalless draw with their European contingents, Northern Ireland

Randy Waldrum’s team needed a draw to be sure of passage

The Falcons had to endure an early minute of pressure from the Irish captain, Katie McCabe almost gave her side the lead when she attempted a low driving show which fizzled past the post.

However, in the 14th minute, Asisat Oshoala had the chance to put Nigeria in the lead after Kanu picked up a misplaced pass. which found the Barcelona forward, whose misplaced effort whistled past the left post.

The Nigerians failed to maintain any form of dominance in possession as Angela Platt’s team continued to make their intentions known but were guilty of being lethargic at  goal.

Super Falcons came out with some change in pace and urgency in attack. It didn’t take them too long with Tony Payne who has been a revelation in the tournament whipped s a teasing ball into the box from the left, Payne got up well to head it from close range but the Northern Ireland shot-stopper Brosan pulled off a superb save to deflect the ball onto the crossbar.

Michelle Alozie continued to make a nuisance of the Irish defence by whipping the ball into the box from the byline, but there were no Nigerian players to meet it.

The Super Falcons will face the winner of Group D in the last 16.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

Sports

Nigeria Stun Australia, Inch Closer To Qualification

The Super Falcons came from a goal down to beat Australia 3-2 in a Group B game at the 2023 Women’s World Cup on...

5 days ago

Nigeria

Falcons Demand $300,000 Participation Fees Up Front

Facts emanating from the Super Falcons’ camp in France on Sunday suggested that the players were not comfortable with the 30 per cent sharing...

June 24, 2019

Africa

Super Falcons Win Women’s Team of the Year 2018

The Super Falcons has been named by the Confederation of African Football as the Women’s Team of the Year 2018. The team was announced...

January 8, 2019

Africa

Super Falcons Win Ninth AWCON Title

Super Falcons of Nigeria have won the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations after beating the Bayana Bayana of South Africa. This is the ninth...

December 1, 2018

Copyright ©