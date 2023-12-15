There’s No Crisis In Rivers State, Fubara Assures Investors

Amid the political trouble rocking Rivers State that has seen seven members of his cabinet resign in the last 24 hours, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday assured investors that there is no crisis in the state.

Speaking at the flag off of 20,000 housing units in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the sate, Fubara told investors that Rivers State is very safe and secure for their investments.

“Rivers State is a heaven for investment. What we are doing today is to let the world know; not what you are hear in the radio or what you see on the screen of television, ‘Rivers State is not safe, there is crisis’.

“Rivers State is safe and secure for anybody anywhere to come and invest, your investment is safe in our hands,” Fubara said.

The governor also assured the people of the state that his government will take care of them and defend them, adding that his administration is not interested in fighting anybody.

“For our people, I want to assure you that our governance is has nothing to do with fighting anybody. Our governance is to take care and defend our people.

“I can assure you here that this is the beginning of our service to the people of Rivers State. It is not service to big men like me but like to the low income people,” he said.

The unabating political crisis in the state which was ignited by the rift between Fubara and his predecessor and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has seen the state house of assembly divided.

Twenty seven of the lawmakers – originally from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier in the week, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC). But the leader of another group in the Assembly Edison Ehie declared their seats vacant in the wake of the defection.

This was also as Governor Fubara demolished the Assembly complex, saying the structure which was gutted by fire two months ago was unfit.

The governor also presented the 2024 budget to the Ehie-led group at the Government House in Port Harcourt after a court had barred the Martins Amaewhule-led group who are perceived allies of Wike from using the assembly.

The latest is the wave of resignations from the state executive council which has seen a total of 7 commissioners take their leave from Fubara’s cabinet.

