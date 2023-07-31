BREAKING: 10th Senate Clears Wike For Ministerial Position

Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, has received approval from the Senate to serve in a ministerial capacity.

Wike who was seen in a video shared by a tweep, Imran Muhammad arrived at the National Assembly complex with his wife on Monday.

Wike is among the first ministerial nominees Tinubu sent to the Senate.

This is just as indications emerged that the President will create new ministries and form his full cabinet in two weeks.

Speaking shortly after the names of 28 nominees sent to the federal lawmakers were read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), said the Upper Chamber had suspended all its activities to commence the screening immediately.

Adaramodu said, “Screening will commence on Monday. We have suspended all the rules to accommodate the screening of the nominees.

“We were supposed to proceed on our vacation today (Thursday) but it has been suspended for this screening. We are starting the screening on Monday. We are not going to allocate time to nominees to talk.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.