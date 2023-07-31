Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

BREAKING: 10th Senate Clears Wike For Ministerial Position

Published

Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State, has received approval from the Senate to serve in a ministerial capacity.

Wike who was seen in a video shared by a tweep, Imran Muhammad arrived at the National Assembly complex with his wife on Monday.

Wike is among the first ministerial nominees Tinubu sent to the Senate.

This is just as indications emerged that the President will create new ministries and form his full cabinet in two weeks.

Speaking shortly after the names of 28 nominees sent to the federal lawmakers were read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, the Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu (Ekiti South), said the Upper Chamber had suspended all its activities to commence the screening immediately.

Adaramodu said, “Screening will commence on Monday. We have suspended all the rules to accommodate the screening of the nominees.

“We were supposed to proceed on our vacation today (Thursday) but it has been suspended for this screening. We are starting the screening on Monday. We are not going to allocate time to nominees to talk.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

Big Story

Wike: “Tinubu Won’t Regret Appointing Me”

Nyesom Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, asserted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would not have regretted selecting him for the position of...

1 day ago

News

Wike Must Serve In Tinubu’s Government And G5 Should Be Appreciated, Says Fayose

President Bola Tinubu should thank the G5 or Integrity Group members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their contribution to his victory in...

July 10, 2023

News

Nyesom Wike’s Candidate Emerges Reps’ Minority Leader

Former governor Nyesom Wike’s handpicked nominee, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, has been elected minority leader of the House of Representatives. Chinda, a member of the...

July 4, 2023

News

Tinubu To Commission Flyover, Court Building In Rivers – Wike

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, is billed to inaugurate the Rumuola-Rumuokwuta flyover and Magistrates’ Court building in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on May 3 and 4,...

April 26, 2023

Copyright ©