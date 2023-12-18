Tinubu Inaugurates Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited Board Of Directors

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated the Board of Directors of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The President inaugurated the board on Monday in Abuja.

In November, President Tinubu approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the NNPCL with effect from December 1, 2023.

A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said the appointment of the board members was in compliance with Section 59 (2) of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The appointees were listed as: Chief Pius Akinyelure — Non-Executive Board Chairman; Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari — Group Chief Executive Officer; Alhaji Umar Isa Ajiya — Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Ledum Mitee — Non-Executive Director and Mr. Musa Tumsa — Non-Executive Director.

Others are Ghali Muhammad — Non-Executive Director; Prof. Mustapha Aliyu — Non-Executive Director; Mr. David Ogbodo — Non-Executive Director; and Ms. Eunice Thomas — Non-Executive Director.

Also, President Tinubu approved the appointment of two Permanent Secretaries: Mr. Okokon Ekanem Udo — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance and Ambassador Gabriel Aduda — Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.