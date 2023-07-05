Connect with us

Tinubu, Shetima Tender 18 Exhibits Against Obi’s Petition

At the Presidential Election Petition Court on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima submitted 18 exhibits in support of their case against the petition submitted by the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, which contested their election victory.

Tinubu and Shetima presented the materials to the court in an effort to refute claims that they were ineligible to run for president in 2023.

Shetima submitted a letter of resignation from the Borno South Senate contest as well.

A copy of the Anambra State Labour Party membership record was also submitted as evidence that Peter Obi is not a party member on file.

Through their main attorney, Wole Olanipekun, SAN, Tinubu and Shettima, the second and third respondents in the lawsuit, submitted the documents.

The letter from LP requesting that the membership registration be forwarded to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission was also submitted with the document by the senior attorney.

