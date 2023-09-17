Connect with us

Tinubu Sued By SERAP For “Failing To Prevent Wike, Others From Collecting Retirement Benefits”

Published

President Bola Tinubu is being sued by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) for “failing to prevent the former governors who are now serving in his administration from collecting life pensions and other’retirement benefits’ from their states while they serve as ministers.”

The ministers were named in a statement released on Sunday by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare as Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), and Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun).

Other former governors included in the lawsuit are Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), and Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

According to SERAP, “the ministers are to be joined in the suit as Defendants.”

Oluwadare said the suit with number FHC/L/CS/1855/2023 was filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Lagos. The rights group is seeking: “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Tinubu to instruct the former governors who are now serving as ministers to stop collecting life pension, and other ‘retirement benefits’ from their respective states.”

SERAP is arguing that: “Compelling and directing President Tinubu to stop the former governors from collecting any ‘retirement benefits’ while serving as ministers would serve the public interest, especially given the current grave economic realities in the country.”

“The appointment of those who collect life pensions and other ‘retirement benefits’ as ministers is an arbitrary and unlawful exercise of discretion and presidential power of appointment.

“While many pensioners are not paid their pensions, former governors serving as ministers get paid huge severance benefits upon leaving office, and are poised to enjoy double emoluments on top of the opulence of political office holders.”

“The Tinubu government has constitutional and international legal obligations to stop the former governors from collecting any ‘retirement benefits while serving as ministers.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

