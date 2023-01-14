Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Ugochinyere Confirms Killing of Uncle in Attack by Hoodlums on His Imo Home

Published

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the House of Representatives seat of Ideato North/South federal constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere, has confirmed the killing of his uncle during Saturday’s attack on his house by hoodlums in Akokwa, Ideato North local government area of Imo State.

Ugochinyere, in an SOS message sent to WhatsApp platforms, on Saturday afternoon had raised the alarm of an ongoing attack at his country home and called for help.

In the message he posted on WhatsApp around 3:15pm, he wrote: “We need help to Akokwa. We are under attack.. My house in Akokwa.. They have surrounded it and opened fire. We are under attack. Help help.”

Also, in another message, Ugochinyere called for help once again, notifying the public that his uncle has been killed.

He wrote: “We need help… My uncle has been killed now..They are setting everything on fire. Plz helpppppp.”

Afterwards, a statement made available to journalists by his media team also confirmed the attack, narrating that lives were lost and vehicles razed down.

They, however, added that efforts were being made to get Ugochinyere to safety.

In a video proof, PDP campaign and private cars belonging to Ugochinyere were seen ablaze while community people tried to put out the fire.

Also, part of his house can be seen engulfed by fire as the villagers also tried to quench the fire amid lamentations.

A lifeless body of one of the victims of the attack was also seen but unable to verify the identity of the corpse in the video whether it was that of Ugochinyere’s uncle or not.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2023 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to  www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Signal-Tesslo Ad

Related

News

Atiku Campaigns in Kogi, Promises to Revive Ajaokuta Steel Company

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, says if voted to power in the next presidential election, he will fully...

20 hours ago

News

Atiku In UK To Engage British Govt Officials, Archbishop Of Canterbury

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has arrived United Kingdom on Monday for a two-day visit on the invitation...

6 days ago

News

Atiku Not Sick, in London For Meetings With UK Govt – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is not sick but in “super form healthwise”, Channels Television reports. One...

6 days ago

News

G-5 Govs’ Rally: I Heard You Loud And Clear, Atiku Tells Oyo People

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the chants of ‘Atiku, Atiku’, which rented the air at...

January 7, 2023

Copyright ©