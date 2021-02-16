2023: Saraki Rules Out Jonathan’s Defection, Says Ex-President Ready To Work With PDP

Former Senate President Bokola Saraki has said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan will offer his experience, time, and resources for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to return to power.

Saraki disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday, shortly after leading members of the party’s national reconciliation and strategy committee to a meeting with Jonathan at his Abuja residence.

Saraki also ruled out the former president’s defection to All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Jonathan is bent on seeing the PDP bounces back to national reckoning, particularly at the center.

Saraki said the purported move of the ruling APC to woo Jonathan into the party will not see the light of the day.

Saraki was evasive while responding to questions on whether the meeting had to do with the possibility of fielding Jonathan for the presidency in 2023.

“We spoke about what role former Presidents like him will play and he left us feeling very happy that yes, he will like to play that role in the PDP and helping our committee to move forward,” he said.

“We are members of the national reconciliation and strategy committee set up by the party and part of our task is to meet with our former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

“We are starting off with our former President and we are here to let him know what our plans are and also to hear his own views and advice on what we need to do and how to do it as well as how we need to strengthen the party and reconcile aggrieved members in order to bring about unity and focus in our party.

“It was a very useful meeting. He gave us his views and we are very happy. He reassured all of us of his commitment to the PDP and he told us that he is still ready to offer his time, experience, and resources to strengthen the party and that is very strong and important for us.

“Of course, you know there are funny issues going on but we are leaving this place very happy. He is also ready to work with the reconciliation committee to play his own. That is a great step for the party. We have put that behind us all those people of the other party that would like to come and disturb our leaders. Our leaders are here and they are ready to work for the party.”

The meeting lasted for almost two hours and was very productive, according to Saraki.

Former governors of Katsina, Gombe, and Cross Rivers states; Ibrahim Shema, Ibrahim Dankwambo, and Liyel Imoke are among those who attended.

Others are a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim; and erstwhile House of Representatives leader, Hon. Mulikat Adeola-Akande.

Saraki’s committee was inaugurated months after the PDP lost the presidential election to the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2019.

Among its objectives is reconciling aggrieved members who have left the party and as well wooing new members to the party ahead of the next general election.

