20m Nigerians in Diaspora Deserve Voting Right – Dabiri-Erewa

The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Saturday said the commission was seeking an amendment of the Electoral Law to enable more than 20 million Nigerians living abroad to vote in the country’s general election.

She spoke in Ado-Ekiti at the celebration of the 2019 Ekiti Diaspora homecoming reception, organised by the state government in conjunction with some youth organisations, News Agency of Nigeria reported.

Dabiri-Erewa, represented by the Head, Media and Public Relations of the commission, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, explained that Nigerians living abroad were contributing enormous resources to national development.

She said, “With Nigerians in Diaspora contributing so much to the Nigerian economy, estimated at over $25bn in 2018, we believe they deserve to vote for their choice of leaders at home.

“We are already working with the National Assembly to hopefully make this a reality in Nigeria through an amendment to the country’s Electoral Act.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.