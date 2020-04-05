36-Year-Old Dies of Coronavirus in Lagos

The Lagos State Government has announced that a 36-year-old man died of coronavirus in the state.

The Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday.

He said that the Nigerian died on Saturday in a private facility.

Abayomi confirmed the death as the second coronavirus fatality recorded in Lagos.

Recall that a 55-year-old man who died on Friday, April 2 at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi-Araba, was the first coronavirus-related death recorded in Lagos.

The health commissioner, who also confirmed that Lagos had recorded six new COVID-19 cases, said another coronavirus patient had been evacuated from the state.

He tweeted, “We lost a COVID-19 patient – a 36-year-old Nigerian male who died in a private facility on the 4th of April, 2020. (The) total number of #COVID-19 patients who have died are now two.

“A case was evacuated bringing total evacuated to two.

“Six new cases of #COVID-19 confirmed, bringing total confirmed cases to 115. A #COVID-19 patient was discharged on the 4th of April, 2020. The number of #COVID-19 patients, who have fully recovered and discharged is now 24.”

Abayomi’s confirmation came a few hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Sunday announced that the country had recorded one more death and two discharges.

The NCDC earlier announced 10 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Lagos, Abuja and Edo State.

NCDC said that of the 10 new cases, Lagos has six, while Abuja and Edo have two cases each.

The new cases brought Nigeria’s confirmed COVID-19 cases to 224.

Twenty-seven of the cases had recovered and discharged while five deaths had been recorded.

Currently, Lagos has 115 cases; Abuja- 45; Osun- 20; Oyo and Edo have nine cases each, Bauch -six; Akwa Ibom- five; Ogun and Kaduna four cases each.

Others are Enugu and Ekiti- two cases each, while Rivers and Benue and Ondo States have one case respectively.

