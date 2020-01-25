Again, Amaechi Inspects Lagos-Ibadan Rail Line Says, ‘I’m Unhappy With Pace Of Work’

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, says he is unhappy with the pace of work by the contractors handling the Lagos-Ibadan rail line project.

Amaechi said this on Friday in a series of tweets on his official handle after inspecting the Apapa port axis of the rail line.

This is the second time the Minister will visit the site of the rail line construction site within one week. He insisted that the contractors must meet set targets.

Amaechi was accompanied on the inspection by contractors handling the project – the chairman of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) group and the Managing Director, CCECC Nigeria.

Speaking further on the issue of meeting the deadline, Amaechi acknowledged that some progress had been made since the last time he visited.

He later disclosed in another Tweet that the contractors have assured that rail line up to Apapa would be completed by April while minor stations will be completed in June.

He added that he was informed that major stations will be completed in August.

