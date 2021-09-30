Akunyili’s Killers Will Face Double Judgment, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the gruesome killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili, the widower of the former Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Dora Akunyili.

This is as he assured other families, whose loved ones were also killed, that the killers would face both the judgment of man and that of God.

The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday, shared the pain of the Akunyilis and their friends whose lives would never remain the same after the tragedy in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The Igbo Conscience (TIC) in Lagos State has called on the Federal Government to consider a state of emergency in the South East, or at least in some states of the region, to prevent anarchy.

They stated this while addressing a press conference in Lagos, yesterday, over the murder of Dr. Akunyili.

The medical doctor, who had attended a lecture at the All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha, organised by the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNNAA), Onitsha branch, in honour of his late wife, was murdered alongside his driver, police escort and five others on Tuesday evening.

But the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) has said the death has exposed the plot to make the people of Anambra boycott the November 6 governorship election.

The youths, in a statement, yesterday, in Enugu, bemoaned the rate of killings in the state, accusing the conspirators of trying to create an opportunity to appoint a sole administrator as governor in the state.

The statement signed by the President General, Goodluck Ibem, noted that Ndigbo were not known for killing, adding that it is worrisome what the region has turned into.

