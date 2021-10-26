Anambra Guber: APGA, YPP Candidates Scramble for Arthur Eze’s “Financial Support”

An apparent cash trapped All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), led by its candidate for the Anambra Governorship election, Chukwuma Soludo, has gone cap in hand to Prince Engr Arthur Eze to seek financial support to prosecute the November 6 election.

With strong allies of APGA decamping to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the election, it was gathered that Soludo mobilised close friends to the Abuja residence of Prince Engr Arthur Eze to plead with him to support his ambition financially.

Prof. Soludo was accompanied by Sir Victor Umeh, some Igwe and APGA chieftains. Coincidentally, they met Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah who had also come to Prince Arthur Eze’s residence to solicit for his support.

Soludo’s visit to the Anambra business mogul has shocked many as it would be recalled that the governor Willie Obiano APGA led government insulted and called Prince Engr Arthur Eze unprintable names after he led some traditional rulers on a thank you visit President Buhari.

Some of the traditional rulers were dethroned, some suspended and Ozo Igbo Ndu was ridiculed by APGA media.

A source privy to the meeting told our correspondent that Arthur Eze told Prof. Soludo to go and bring Gov. Obiano and his wife to come and tender open apology before he could listen to them.

He advised Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah to go and support Andy Ubah of APC.

