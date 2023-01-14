Connect with us

Soludo Emerges APGA National Leader

Published

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, is now the National Leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo, the third in the line of succession, was elected on Friday during a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party in Awka, the Anambra State capital, through a unanimous voice vote.

The APGA National Leader, in his remarks, accepted the recognition as an honour and privilege, saying he feels the weight of history, including that of the nation’s forbears who lived their lives as progressives.

According to him, APGA is the first political party registered with the name “progressives” and has become the home of progressives.

He paid glowing tributes to his predecessors, the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and former Governor Willie Obiano.

Soludo pledged to work actively with all APGA faithful and to extend invitation to all true progressives to converge on APGA as their home to enable it to grow for true progressive leadership in Nigeria at the right time.

