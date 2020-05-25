Army Arrests More Criminals, Rescue Victims in Ongoing Onslaught
The Defence headquarters says Nigerian Army has sustained its onslaught against insurgents and other criminal in its reinvigorated operations across the country.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement in Abuja, said that the troops of Army Super Camp 11, Gamboru, in Ngala Local Government Area of Borno, on May 21, rescued a local, who was abducted around Wulgo general area by some boko haram insurgents.
He said that a hot pursuit by the troops forced the abductors to abandon their victim and flee, adding that they also recovered five bicycles belonging to the abductors.
