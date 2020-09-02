Army Hands Over 778 ‘Boko Haram’ Women, Children for Profiling

The 4 Special Forces Command, Doma, in Nasarawa State, has handed over the 778 women and children working for Boko Haram captured in 17 states of the north for profiling and re-integration into the society.

Handling over the terrorists on Monday, the Commander of 4 Special Forces, Maj-Gen. Moundhey Ali, said the Darul-Salam Islamic sect was taken over by Boko Haram for attacks on the seat of government in Abuja.

The commander, however, revealed that the group was responsible for the mayhem along Okene/Lokoja, Lokoja/Abuja and Toto/Umasha roads, making economic activities unsafe for communities around the areas.

His words: “The 778 women and children are members of Boko Haram that came from 17 states of the nation. These women and children are the real terrorists, as they are the people that indoctrinate the newly kidnapped as well as do banking transactions for their husbands.”

He explained that the husbands/fathers of the captives were killed during the operation, while some escaped.

Some of the captured women told The Guardian that they were captured by the terrorists and forced to relocate to Nasarawa where they were instructed on what to do.

According to the commander, arrest of the terrorists was made possible through the joint operations of the Doma army command with Operation Whirl Stroke, Nigerian Navy Ship Lugard, Nigerian Air Force, Guards Brigade, police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Deputy governor of Niger State, Mohammed Kitso, who represented Governor Sadique Bello, thanked the soldiers for a job well done.

Meanwhile, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar el-Kanemi, has lamented the killing of 13 district heads and dozens of ward heads by Boko Haram since they emerged 11 years ago.

Boko Haram activities have also claimed 36,000 lives and properties worth N3.42tn in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states.

The monarch decried the killings at the weekend at his palace when the Senate Committee on Special Duties led by Abubakar Yusuf visited him.

According to El-Kanemi, the terrorists have displaced 7.65 million people that are taking refuge in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps.

“This crisis began in July 2009, following a disagreement between the Izala and Yusufiyya Islamic sects in Maiduguri metropolis,” he noted, lamenting that the crisis snowballed into attacks on police stations leading to confiscation of arms.

He called on Federal Government to release more funds to the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to meet humanitarian needs of the victims

