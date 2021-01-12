Army To Deploy New Recruits To Sambisa, Says Burutai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged new recruits to be ready to defend the country against external aggression and other security threats.

He gave the charge during the final screening for 80 regular recruits held at the notorious Falgore forest in Tudun Wads Local Government Area of Kano State.

He also charged the recruits to be prepared for a move to Sambisa Forest, a stronghold of the Boko Haram terrorist sect in Borno State. He said those who are not disciplined and loyal to the cause are free to find their own way.

“You must make up your mind that you are ready to serve your country as a soldier and you should be ready,” he said.

“All of you will go to Sambisa at the end of your depot training. If you are not ready to move to Sambisa and other parts of the country, and of course, our border areas to defend our country from any act of aggression, then you have not started.

“It is not yet late, if you have any doubt, then you can stand up and go. There is no room for laziness and indiscipline in the Army and no room for malingering.”

Burutai said that henceforth, the recruitment and selection would be conducted in Falgore Forest, pointing out that all recruits would be subjected to a similar process.

“This is where we will select those that will become cadets and be trained as officers as well because, at the end of all the training, the officers and soldiers will operate together under the same condition,” he said.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.