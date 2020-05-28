Bandits Attack Sokoto Villages, Kill Scores

Suspected armed bandits on Wednesday invaded some communities in Sabon Birnin Local Government Area of Sokoto state killing scores of the inhabitants.

The communities affected include; Garki, Dan Aduwa, Kuzari, Katuma and Masawa. An eyewitness account said the bandits rode on motorbikes and estimated to be in their hundreds.

“They stormed the villages of Garki, Dan Aduwa, Kuzari, Katuma and Masawa, all about 3 kilometers from the town of Sabon Birrnin Gobir at about 6:00 pm on Wednesday.” The eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity recounts.

Unconfirmed reports said no fewer than 70 were killed in the attacks.

Sabon Birnin and environs, a border town with Niger Republic have been subjected to incessant attacks by armed bandits in recent time.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Muhammad A Sadiq could not be reached to confirm the development.

However, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State in a statement released in Sokoto by the his Special Adviser on Media and publicity, Muhammad Bello confirmed the attack.

The statement reads in part: “Yesterday I received with rude shock and maximum displeasure the killings of many citizens of Sabon Birni by bandits.

“This development is most discomforting considering the fact that myself and the entire security architecture of the state had on Tuesday visited the area and had fruitful discussions with the traditional leaders and other stakeholders on how to nip this unfortunate incidents in the bud.

“Nonetheless, under my watch no stone will be left unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators of this dastardly acts are brought to book.”

The Governor reiterated his commitment to work closely with the federal government and the security agencies in the state to find more ways and means to halt the distraughting development.

“As we work concertedly to tackle this problem, I commiserate and console, once again, the resilient and peace loving people of Sabon Birni and environs. These losses of lives and destruction of property is not yours alone but that of the entire people of the state.

“I, therefore, on behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto state crave your indulgence to remain patient and continue to cooperate with the government. Insha Allah we shall overcome these travails” Tambuwal stated.

