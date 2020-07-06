Benue Varsity Deputy Vice Chancellor Dies From COVID-19
The Benue state government has confirmed the death of Professor Godwin Achinge, vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19.
The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Sunday Ongbabo, confirmed Achinge’s death on.
Achinge, a professor of medicine and also Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Benue State University (BENSU), Makurdi, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, Plateau State.
Gov. Samuel Ortom had on Saturday disclosed that the late don tested positive to COVID-19, along with his wife and several other top officials of his administration.
The state daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic showed that the state had total number of 97 cases, out of which 40 were active, 50 discharged, one relocated and six deaths.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours