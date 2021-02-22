Boko Haram Slaughters 5 IDPs, Others Missing

Five Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) have been slaughtered and three others missing as Boko Haram insurgents attacked Damboa Local Government Area of Borno state, sources said.

It was learned that the IDPs went in search of firewood outside Damboa town on Sunday morning when the incident happened.

According to a vigilante, Abu Damboa, the IDPs were declared missing when they didn’t return. Abu said he and his colleagues then embarked on a search-and-rescue operation.

“We got the report to that some IDPs were missing. So, we swang into action but later found five of them beheaded two kilometres away from the scene where they were falling trees.

“It was disheartening to see fellow human beings slaughtered like animals, they were all displaced persons, “Abu said.

Humanitarian sources said the incident happened on Sunday afternoon, adding that the victims have been buried according to Islamic rites.

“Information received was that eight IDPs who went in search of firewood outside Damboa town some 6-8kms were abducted.

“Five dead bodies out of the eight missing IDPs were recovered this morning,” a humanitarian source revealed.

This is coming less than 24 hours when the Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, gave a marching order to the troops to reclaim some communities under the control of the insurgents in Borno State.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.