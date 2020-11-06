Boko Haram Started With Youth Protests, Zulum Warns #EndSARS Promoters

Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State ,on Friday, warned youths who have been taking part in #EndSARS protests across the country to be careful.

Zulum, whose state has remained the epicentre of the activities of insurgents, told the youths that the Boko Haram crisis in the North Eastern part of the country started with protests by youths against the use of motorcycle helmets in the state capital, Maiduguri.

The governor handed down the warning in an interview with State House correspondents after a meeting he had with the President, Muhammadu Buhari , at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Warning against the protests turning into a disaster, Zulum noted that over one million people have been displaced as a result of Boko Haram activities which were fallouts of the protests against the use of helmet.

He said while innocent people are bearing the brunt, some of the arrowheads of the protest have relocated from the state to Abuja, Lagos or abroad.

The governor said, “On the issue of #EndSARS, I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youths to be very careful.

“The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protests by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders. You have seen the situation now.

“Over one million people have been displaced and the most affected population are the vulnerable, the youth.

“Some of those that led the protests have left Borno State, they are either staying in Abuja or Lagos or abroad. we have to be very careful.”

He said the #EndSARS protests did not take the dimension of Lagos State in his state because the youths were advised to examine the situation and recall the past when the situation was so bad.

“Now, there is emerging peace in Borno State and we don’t want anybody to disrupt the peace.

“The youths are with us, we are taking very good care of them, palliatives are being distributed to them as and when due.

“We are giving them some certain financial supports and I think the best way every Nigerian should seek for his/her right is through legitimate means, otherwise we are not going anywhere. Peace is very important,” he added.

