BREAKING: Bomb Explosion Rocks Housing Estate in Borno

Residents of 1000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, woke up to an explosion on Saturday morning.

The explosion believed to have been triggered by Boko Haram fighters sparked tension in the area.

A rocket launcher also landed at Gomari Airport, a community about four kilometres from the airport located in the state capital.

In a video seen, residents of the estate were discussing the incidents in groups.

A large crowd was also seen in one of the houses affected by the explosion.

A resident said no life was lost in the incident.

A military source said troops of 33 artillery, Njimtelo, opened fire when they sighted insurgents on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

The insurgents were said to have also engaged troops in a gun battle.

