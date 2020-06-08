7160a41f-dongban-mensem

BREAKING | Buhari Nominates Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent the nomination of Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President of the Court of Appeal, to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation.

The President disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, had said in a statement on Sunday that the relevant security agencies are not done with screening her.

This, he said, was why President Muhammadu Buhari has not forwarded her name to the senate for confirmation but instead appointed her in an acting position.

President Buahri’s nomination on Monday puts to rest the issue which has generated media controversy over the past few weeks.

