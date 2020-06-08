BREAKING | Buhari Nominates Dongban-Mensem as Appeal Court President
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday sent the nomination of Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President of the Court of Appeal, to the Nigerian Senate for confirmation.
The President disclosed this in a tweet on Monday.
I have sent the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal, to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal, in line with the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.
Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, had said in a statement on Sunday that the relevant security agencies are not done with screening her.
This, he said, was why President Muhammadu Buhari has not forwarded her name to the senate for confirmation but instead appointed her in an acting position.
President Buahri’s nomination on Monday puts to rest the issue which has generated media controversy over the past few weeks.
