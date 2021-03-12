BREAKING: Kidnappers Storm Kaduna School, Abduct ‘Only Female Students’

Gunmen have abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando area of ​​Kaduna State.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident but said the exact number of students abducted is unknown. “They were abducted last night, we have no details of the number of students,” ASP Jalige said.

He said the Police was working with the Nigerian Army to trace the kidnappers and rescue the students. According to the BBC, a witness said half of the female students were taken but not a single male was abducted.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, has confirmed the incident, saying investigation is ongoing.

This is the third major attack on a school in Nigeria in 2021. Last month, gunmen abducted students and staff of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State, and Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State.

