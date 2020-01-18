GettyImages_1198227113__1_.7

Britain’s Prince Harry And Meghan To Give Up Royal Titles

Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their titles and stop receiving public funds following their decision to give up front-line royal duties, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family,” the Palace said, adding that the couple have agreed to repay some past expenses.

 

 

