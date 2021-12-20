Buhari Condemns Fresh Kaduna Killings, Prays for Victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the renewed terrorist killings in Kaduna state, saying that the gruesome nature of recent incidents in Kauran Fawa, Marke and Ruhiya of Idasu Ward of Giwa local government area of the state, has made him particularly sad and the killings unacceptable.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

Bandits and terrorists within the week have also killed citizens in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Kauru LGAs of Kaduna State.

The President in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, also expressed the nation’s condolences to the Government of Kaduna State, the people of Zonkwa Chiefdom and the family of His Highness Nuhu Bature, the Agwam Bajju on his demise.

President Buhari affirmed that the nation’s security forces have turned the heat on the terrorists who are getting frustrated and are soft-targeting innocent citizens, looting their assets, burning their homes and killing them indiscriminately.

He has reiterated his directive to the security and intelligence chiefs to do everything they can to destroy the remaining vestiges of the terrorists.

