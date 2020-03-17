Buhari Received Me as One of His Sons – Diri

The Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed-doors on Tuesday.

Addressing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Bayelsa State governor said he was visiting the President privately, adding that it was his first call on him since he assumed office as governor.

Describing his reception by President Buhari, Senator Siri said he was warmly received by the President, adding that it was like a father receiving his son.

He said further that he planned on using the visit to forge a working relationship with the federal government, especially so that Bayelsa State could benefit from a positive relationship with the government at the centre, to gain peace, stability and development.

“Since I resumed as Governor of Bayelsa State, precisely on the 14th of February, I have not come to see the father of the nation. Today I just did that: to come and see the father of our country and to work with the federal government of Nigeria in ensuring peace and stability in my state and ensuring the development of my state.

“Mr. President received me as one of his sons, as a state governor and the reception was very warm. He went ahead to advice that he was happy that I came and that he was happy with the way I have started. He went on to say he has read about all the statements that I have made and the security so far in Bayelsa.

“He promised as one of his sons, a state like Bayelsa that is critical to the security and peace in the Niger Delta, he was prepared to also work with me,” the governor said.

