Buhari’s Incompetence Destroying Nigeria, Says PDP

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Peoples Democratic Party has said “the manifest incompetence” of the regime of the President, Muhammadu Buhari , as well as his failure to lead from the front are responsible for Nigeria’s failure to check the spread of COVID-19.

The PDP raised the alarm following the increase in infection and mortality rates in Nigeria.

It said this could have been curtailed if the nation had a competent, proactive and transparent leadership with the capacity to articulate a quick national response to the pandemic.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, on Sunday.

Ologbondiyan said, “The party notes that the situation had been worsened by greedy and corrupt All Progressives Congress leaders and the cabal in the Presidency, who are cashing in on President Buhari’s ineffectiveness to pillage resources meant for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in our country.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.