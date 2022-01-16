Celine Dion Cancels U.S. Tour Due to Health Issues

Celine Dion has announced that she has canceled the remaining dates of her U.S. and Canada tour due to health concerns.

The 53-year-old is currently midway through her Courage World Tour, which began in late 2019, and completed 52 dates before the pandemic forced it to go on hold in March 2020.

The tour was due to resume in March with a further 19 dates in North America, but they have now been canceled as Dion continues treatment for “severe and persistent muscle spasms”.

In a statement, she said: “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing.

“There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.

“I’ll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can’t wait to be back on stage again.

“Meanwhile, I’ve been very touched by all the words of encouragement that everyone’s been sending to me on social media. I feel your love and support and it means the world to me.”

