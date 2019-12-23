Christmas: Matawalle Donates N5m, Food Items to Christians

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, has donated N5 million and food items to Christians in the state.

The governor made the donation to to the Zamfara branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), according to a statement.

Matawalle emphasised on the need for the spirit of togetherness, love and brotherhood among residents in the state.

The governor noted that Christians in Zamfara have been living happily and peacefully with their Muslim neighbours.

“Christianity teaches love and togetherness among mankind. It is only right to continue to imbibe these teachings by all Christians in the state,” he said.

“I am glad to note that Christians in Zamfara State have been living happily and peacefully with their Muslim brothers.”

On his part, Iliyasu Ibrahim, chairman of CAN in Zamfara, thanked the governor for his “exemplary” leadership in the state.

Ibrahim said the Christian community in the state would continue to be law abiding and supportive to the programmes and policies of the government.

