Senator-Ovie-Omo-Agege

Constitution Review: Senate Sets Up 56-Member Committee Headed By Omo-Agege

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, inaugurated a 56-member Constitution Review Committee.

The committee is headed by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and also consists of all the eight principal officers, one senator each from the 36 states and two members from each of the six geo-political zones.

Members of the committee including the principal officers who will serve as the steering committee include Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi; Deputy Senate Leader, Professor Robert Ajayi Boroffice; Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe; Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha; Minority Whip, Senator Philip Tanimu Aduda; Deputy Minority Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Yau’.

Members of the Committee per state are: Senators Theodore Orji ( PDP Abia Central); Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed ( APC Adamawa Central); Stella Oduah ( PDP Anambra North); Albert Bassey Akpan ( PDP Akwa Ibom North-East) and Dauda Jika ( APC Bauchi Central).

 

