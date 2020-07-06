COVID-19: Akeredolu Tests Negative, Appoints New SSG, Commissioner

Barely a week after he announced that he tested positive for COVID-19, Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Monday disclosed that he has tested negative of the pandemic.

The governor announced his status while addressing the people of the state at a weekly briefing on the COVID-19 and other matters in the state.

Akeredolu, who went through home management while in isolation, said for some days, his samples were taken and tested again in accordance with the treatment protocols of COVID-19, and the results came in a few minutes ago negative.

He said: “Those days in isolation were defining period for me. They convinced me further of the right track we have chosen, to mobilise our people against the deadly pandemic.

“One lesson which ought to be clear to all of us with the recent events is that COVID-19 is real.

“It is also a resounding message that it is deadly, willing and able to wreak the greatest havoc on individuals and families, indeed our entire society, if permitted.”

The governor said as a mark of honour for the late Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, who until his death was the Chairman of the state Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, he has not appointed a new commissioner for the health ministry.

According to him, he has only appointed the Special Adviser on Health, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, to supervise the ministry until further action is taken.

Akeredolu appealed to the people of the state to take the fight against COVID-19 seriously.

Lamenting the increasing number of infected persons in the state, the governor said the Infectious Disease Hospital in Akure has been stretched to the limit, “so also are our medical equipment and personnel”.

He said before the health commissioner died, a total of 20 people had lost their lives to the virus, while over 472 have tested positive while the number of discharged cases as at Monday is 113.

The governor said following the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Ifedayo Abegunde, he announced the appointment of another Akure indigene, Mr Tayo Oluwatuyi, as a replacement.

Oluwatuyi was until his elevation the Commissioner for Natural Resources.

Similarly, Akeredolu has nominated Mr. Idowu Otetubi, who is also a indigene of Akure South Local Government, as commissioner.

Otetubi, a chartered accountant, was a factional Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.