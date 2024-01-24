Ondo Gov Picks Former National Assembly Clerk As Deputy

A former Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, has been nominated as the new Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

Adelami’s nomination came shortly after Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa announced the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council in the cabinet, who worked under the late governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

An alumnus of Imade College, Adelami obtained his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Lagos before proceeding to get his MBA from Ogun State University.

He was a deputy clerk at the National Assembly before retiring in April 2018.

Chief Press Secretary to Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezer Adeniyan, confirmed the nomination of Adelami in a statement on Wednesday.

Adelami’s nomination is believed to have laid to rest agitations for the appointment of a new deputy governor for the state following the emergence of Aiyedatiwa.

Aiyedatiwa became the substantive governor of the state after the demise of Akeredolu, who passed on after battling protracted prostrate cancer.

