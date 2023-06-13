Gov. Akeredolu Embarks On Vacation Over Ill Health

Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, has written a letter to the state House of Assembly, notifying it about his going on medical leave for 21 working days following his health condition.

The governor also notified the Assembly that he had handed over to his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in an acting capacity.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, disclosed this on Tuesday while acknowledging the receipt of the governor’s letter.

He said, “The governor has embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from June 7, 2023, to July 6, 2023.”

Oladiji stated that “the leave which commenced on June 7 extends to July 6, 2023, due to the public holidays on June 12 and Eid el Kabir of June 28 and 29, 2023”

Oladiji described the governor as a lover of peace and an apostle of the rule of law, wishing him a speedy recovery and a joyful vacation.

