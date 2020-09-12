COVID-19: Immigration Issues Fresh Travel Protocols to China, Europe, Others

The Nigeria Immigration Service on Friday issued travel protocols for passengers travelling from Nigeria to China, Europe and North America, asserting that passengers should strictly abide by them to avoid denial from departure or repatriation.

Its Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, said the development was in line with the request of the affected countries, particularly from Chinese and French embassies.

A statement signed by the Service spokesman, Mr. Sunday James, noted that “effective 1st September 2020, all intending passengers to China are required to obtain COVID-19 negative test certificate before departing Nigeria for China.”

They are required to take a “Nucleic Acid Test” three (3) days before departure. Chinese citizens are to apply for “Green Health Codes” with the “HS” mark, James added.

James further said: “Other foreign nationals, including Nigerians, are to complete “Health Declaration Forms.

“All the two (2) categories of travellers; foreigners to China and Chinese citizens are to submit COVID-19 negative test certificates to the Chinese Embassy or Consulate in Nigeria for issuance of required clearance for their journey to China.

“Non-Resident Nigerians in Europe and North America are to avoid transiting France pending the lifting of travel restrictions due to COVID-19. Transit passengers to Europe and North America transiting through Paris, must endeavor to present a valid Permanent Resident Permit for their final destination and COVID-19 negative test certificate to enable them entry into France.

“As from the 1st of July 2020, only French nationals and residents are allowed into the country (France) with respect to the note verbale from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveying the Travel Advice from the French Embassy in Nigeria.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service hereby advice all China, Europe and North American bound passengers to strongly abide by these rules to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the countries concerned due to non-compliance”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.