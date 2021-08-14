#DesignYourDestiny | Requirements for a Journey to Success – By Henry Ukazu

There’s obviously nothing as sweet as success. Just name it; giving birth to a new baby is a success; passing an exam is a success; getting a promotion is a success; publishing a book is a success; celebrating 10, 20, 30, 40, 50 years of marriage is a huge success; setting up a business which runs like an institution is a success; winning an election as well as leaving a legacy are success stories. Feel free to add yours.

The journey to success is not an easy route though, it comes with its own challenges. But one thing is certain, there are universal principles of life that are applicable to success. You can’t have genuine success without having a track route to follow. For instance, to attain success, you must plan; you must experience challenges along the way which makes you to adjust your plan; you must work very hard and smart, and this entails sacrificing your time, your sleep, reading, and networking with the right people and organization.

A critical area of success I will like to discuss today is discipline. Without discipline, it will be difficult to achieve success. Discipline plays a major role in success. In fact, it will be right to say that the hallmark and foundation for success can be attributed to discipline.

Discipline is doing whatever you are supposed to do irrespective of the circumstances. For instance, if you are determined to reduce weight, you might decide to spend at least fours hours every week at the gymnasium. You may even decide to do a 30 minutes daily exercise at a conductive time that works for you during the day.

Personally, I exercise daily between the hours of 4:30 am- 4:50 am every day. This is a routine that has become an intrinsic part of me in the last month. Prior to that, I just do 100 push up in the morning and 100 push up at night. This is because I am passionate about my health. I have been drinking two glasses of water every morning when I wake up from sleep for the last 10 years. Now, this has become an integral part of me because if I don’t drink water, it will appear to me I’m missing something.

In understanding the concept of discipline as it relates to success, I will like to shed more light on the concept of well-being. This is because discipline and well-being work together. While discipline entails working on a planned routine in order to achieve a set goal, well-being is knowing when to take it easy.

Let’s take it a little bit further. Well-being is knowing when to be disciplined and when not to be disciplined. Well-being is the common sense of discipline. While discipline is for a season, well-being is for all seasons. Let me share a practical example. While I always exercise every day regardless of circumstance, I do know that my health and well-being are more important than any goal I want to achieve. That’s why I said, discipline is for a particular season when your health is in good shape, but your well-being is for all-season provided you are in good condition.

Another aspect of the journey of success worthy of mention is mentor/coach. In your journey to success, you need the guidance and experience of worthy coaches who have gone ahead to attain similar success. According to a philosopher, if I have attained success, it is because I stood on the platform of those who have attained that height. It should be noted that there’s nothing like being self-made. Self-made is a false illusion we believe. Even if you’re talented/gifted or skillful in a particular industry, you’ll strongly agree with me that you’ll continue to improve yourself, and improving yourself entails practicing, and practicing entails having a coach.

Let’s take the case of study of some of the greatest and talented soccer players, Lionel Messi, Christian Ronaldo, Abide Pele, Augustine Okocha, Kanu Nwankow, Diego Marodona, Zinedine Zidane amongst others. These great players were all skillful and talented, but they still had to undergo numerous sections of training from their coaches in addition to personal training.

Let’s take another case. Usain Bolt is currently the fastest athlete on planet earth today with a record of 9:58 in the 100m and 19.19 in the 200m race. But it’s interesting to know that Usain was eliminated in Athens 2004 Olympic during the first round, but today he holds the record of the fastest record on earth in the 100m and 200m men’s race. The moral in this case is that though you are talented and gifted, you must continually commit to the process by refining your gift in order to be valuable otherwise you will remain ordinary.

In one of my articles, titled Mentors Are Life Savers. I mentioned the value and importance of mentors. The reason I’m stressing about mentors here is that you cannot reinvent the wheel. According to an African proverb, “if you want to go fast, go alone, but if you want to go far, go with a team”. The value of mentors is priceless.

In the journey of life, you need accountability partners, and mentors/coaches can serve as accountability partners in order to reach your optimal capacity. Mentors/coaches can assist in facilitating your journey to success, and will provide you opportunities which ordinarily might take you years to attain if at all, you can ever attain them.

When you decide to do things yourself or your own way, you will only operate within your limits of understanding. There are high and low principles of life. Mentors/coaches help in showing you the high principles of life. Here are four benefits of having a mentor by Udo Okonjo: Your mind will be transformed, mentors will elevate your actions and performance, they will accelerate your results, and finally, they will help you to maximize your life by reducing the grinding and hustling of life.

In your journey towards life, some of the action plans you need are awareness, action, accountability, and commitment.

Awareness is like information. It broadens your mind, it gives you the experience to navigate through life by making the right choice. You need to take action. Action can be fast action, correct action, and mega action. To understand these concepts, you will have to attend my private masterclass or coaching session. Without action, your dreams, visions will never see the light f the day. Talk is cheap, you can say and dream whatever you like, but without taking action, they will never see the light of the day. Therefore, it is imperative you list the action or steps you need to take to get to where you want to be.

True success entails being accountable either to oneself or to somebody else. See more insights on mentors and coaches above

You need commitment. You must be willing to pay for your personal growth, financially or otherwise. You must be consistent, in your thoughts, words, and actions/deed. You must be intentional and deliberate in whatever you do. You must take strategic steps to actualize your success by studying the works of people who are more experienced than you in that industry. Read their books, attend their events. There is so much information to gain from them because all information can’t be in one source. Endeavor to meet these people in person if possible, and if given the opportunity, make sure you prepare ahead of time by way of reflecting on important questions and conversations you will like to have with them.

In conclusion, in the journey to attain success, there’s nothing like overnight success and there’s nothing like luck. Just know that life involves a process, and true success is a product of a process.

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via [email protected]gloemi.com

