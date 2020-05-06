Despite Our Political Differences, Yar’Adua Was Unarguably A Patriot – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has eulogised former President of Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yar’adua, who passed on as a serving president in the year 2010.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Garba Shehu, in commemoration of the 10th year anniversary of his death, President Buhari said despite their political differences, Yar’Adua was unarguably a patriot because of his passion for the masses.

He also noted that history will always remember his honest and sincere service to the country.

The president, therefore, urged Nigerians to emulate Yar’adua’s patience and gentle nature especially in politics, in order to avoid a toxic political atmosphere.

“Despite our political differences, President Yar’Adua was unarguably a patriot because of his passion for the masses and his reversal of policies he believed were hurting ordinary Nigerians,” he said.

“Every leader should be given the credit that he deserves, whether you agree with President Yar’Adua politically or not, I must say that history will always record his honest and sincere service to the country.

“As we remember President Yar’Adua today, let us emulate his patience and gentle nature so that we don’t introduce toxicity into our politics where opponents perceive each other as enemies.

“Let me also use this occasion to extend my prayers and goodwill to his family, and Katsina State Government on the 10th anniversary of his demise. May Allah continue to bless and comfort his gentle soul.”

