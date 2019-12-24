Dictator Buhari Replaces Heads Of Ministry Of Communications And Digital Economy

Dictator Muhammadu Buhari has replaced heads of five parastatals under the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The parastatals include the Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

Others are Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) and The Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat).

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the appointments is due to fast-tracking the targets and mandates given to the Ministry.

Below is the list of replacements and appointments:

Nigerians Communications Commission (NCC)

Prof. Adeolu Akande (South West) replaces Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye (South West) as Chairman, Board of Commissioners – subject to Senate confirmation.

Mr Uche Onwude (South East) replaces Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Ararume (South East) as Non-Executive Commissioner – subject to Senate confirmation.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA)

Dr Abubakar Sa’id replaces Prof. Adeolu Akande as Board Chairman.

Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam (North West) replaces Dr Lawal Bello Moriki (North West).

Dr Mohammed Sa’idu Kumo as Board Member.

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST)

Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi (South West) replaces Barrister Bisi Adegbuyi (South West) as Postmaster General/CEO

Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB)

Professor Muhammed Bello Abubakar replaces Architect Yusuf Kazaure.

The Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat)

Architect Yusuf Kazaure replaces Chief Dr George Nnadubem Moghalu as Board Chairman.

Dr Najeem Salam replaces Hon. Samson Osagie as Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development.

Professor Abdu Ja’afaru Bambale replaces Kazeem Kolawole Raji as Executive Director, Technical Services.

Hadi Mohammed replaces Mohammed Lema Abubakar as Executive Director, Administration.

_____

