El-Rufai Asks Adeboye’s Church to Expand Throughout Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has asked the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to expand throughout the state.

El-Rufai said this when he played host to the General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at Government House, Kaduna, on Tuesday. The governor said the state is in need of serious prayers and it will be good if the church has its presence across Kaduna.

“The governor urged Pastor Adeboye to continue to encourage the church to expand throughout Kaduna state because our state needs your prayers, our state needs your blessings,” read a statement the government’s media team issued after the meeting.

According to El-Rufai, RCCG has been a pillar of strength; a symbol of Nigeria’s unity and positive force for peace and progress in the state.

“We also seek your blessings and prayers, as a great man of God, to assist us with the challenges that we are facing here and the country at large.’’

“This country needs divine intervention more than at any time in its history. So, we are grateful for your prayers, we are grateful for your blessings, and we will continue to ask for more,’’ he added.

The clergyman, who said he has known the governor for many years, described El-Rufai as a tender-hearted man.

‘’We know that you have a problem that only God can solve. The problem is far beyond the abilities of any human being. We have known each other for years. I know the kind of person you are. I know you are tender hearted, I know how you definitely must be feeling, particularly when the kidnappings are going on. When they begin to kidnap school children, I know how you must be feeling,’’ he said.

The General Overseer added that the governor’s victory “is around the corner.”

