El-Rufai Revokes CofO, Demolishes Durbar Hotel Owned by Late Abacha

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has revoked the Certificate of Occupancy (CofO) of Durbar Hotel on the Gen. Muhammadu Buhari/Independence Way, Kaduna.

A December 31, 2019 letter addressed to Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, the governor said the property, believed to be owned by the late Gen. Sani Abacha, was revoked for owing 19 years rent.

Mohammed Abacha however said he received the letter on January 29, though it was dispatched on January 24 after the hotel had been demolished.

The letter was signed on January 3 by the governor and the Deed Registrar of the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) Yusuf Muawiyah.

El-Rufai, also accused the Abacha family of ‘violating terms of grant; security and safety risk to people of Kaduna State’.

He added: “In light of the above, you are hereby notified that the said plot of land has been revoked in line with Section 28 of the Land Used Act, 2004.

“And whereas the said Durbar Hotels Company Nigeria Ltd has failed to comply with the conditions of the grant, it has become necessary that the Certificate of Occupancy No. KD17789 be revoked.

“Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred upon me by the Land Use Act, CAP L5 Laws of the Federation, Nigeria 2004, I hereby revoke with effect from the 30th day of December, 2019, the Right of Occupancy over the above mentioned plot.”

A Kaduna High Court presided over by Justice Hannatu Balogun, on January 21, restrained Governor El-Rufai and agencies of the government from demolishing and taking over of Durbar hotel Plc. However, the hotel has since been demolished and its land cleared by the government.

