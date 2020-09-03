FG Approves N1.1 Billion to Accommodate NDLEA Officials

The Federal Executive Council, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja approved N1.1 billion for the acquisition of a 156-room accommodation for use by Staff of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, announced this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council.

He said: “The memo presented by the office of Attorney General and Minister of Justice is related to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

“It is a memo that seeks council’s approval for the award of contract for the purchase of a property properly known and described as Plot No. 1123-1129 Cadastral Zone 0607 at Aviation Village, Airport Road, Abuja – a property which consists of 156 rooms in a three-wing two-storey building at Aviation Village, Airport Road, Abuja.

“The property is located near the Nigeria Customs Service building close to the Air Force Base along Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Road, Abuja.”

Malami further explained that the acquisition of the property was informed by the fact that ever since NDLEA moved from Lagos to Abuja, the officers of the agency were scattered all over the place.

He added: “Then, the need arose for the government to acquire a befitting accommodation to give them (NDLEA staff) an opportunity to have concentration as it relates to their duties and services.

“The council eventually considered the memo and gave approval for the agency to acquire the property for a consideration at N1.1 billion inclusive of 7.5% VAT with a delivery period of four weeks.”

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, also told the correspondents that the Council approved N11.6 billion for reconstruction of Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji Road in Kebbi State.

Fashola said: “The Ministry of Works and Housing presented a memorandum to Council for the Gadan Zaima-Zuru-Gamji road in Kebbi state for two approvals.

“The first was to ratify the emergency works that were undertaken over seven kilometers in 2019 at N1.145billion, and then to approve the award by the same contractor to now complete the balance of 55km, which was approved also at N10.589billion.

“So, just by way of emphasis, we did an emergency seven kilometers out of 62 kilometers.

“Because it was emergency we need to come for ratification which was given and we now got approval to award the remaining 55 kilometers so that we can complete the road which was also given.’’

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who also addressed the correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, disclosed that the Council approved upgrading of the ICT infrastructure of the Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Pantami said President Buhari also directed that all federal public institutions should always contact galaxy as their first point of call whenever they have any IT project to be executed.

He said: “So, most importantly our presentation here is about upgrading our ICT infrastructure and secondly directing institutions to patronize Galaxy and thirdly to show to us the commitment of the federal government towards promotion of our government digital services and this is in summary of what the memo is all about.”

