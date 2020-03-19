Adamu-Adamu-Minister-of-Education

FG Orders Closure of All Tertiary Institutions, Secondary and Primary Schools

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered immediate closure of tertiary institutions, secondary and primary schools nationwide following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country and as part of measures to contain the spread.

More to come…

