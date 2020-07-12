Five Killed, Dozens Arrested, as Gang Storms South African Mega Church

“I am certain that the speedy response by the joint security forces has averted what could have been a more severe bloodbath”, Sitole said.

More than 40 suspects, including six taken to hospital, were arrested.

They included members of the South African police, the National Defence Force, the Johannesburg Metro Police and the Department of Correctional Services.

However Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said that the law enforcement officers arrested were worshippers that got caught up in the clashes.