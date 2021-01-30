Four Kidnap Victims Rescued As Army Arrest Bandits, Destroy Camps

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike on Friday rescue kidnapped victims including two women who were abducted while on their way to the farm.

The women were rescued at Gwari village of Gwagwada District in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

According to the operational feedback from the troops to the Kaduna State Government, the women were rescued after the troops on patrol tracked down the criminals and engaged them in a firefight, forcing them to abandon their captives and run for their lives.

In a similar incident, police operatives also rescued two persons who were abducted at Kurmin Idon axis of Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru Local Government Area.

The police gave the bandits a hot chase and rescued the two victims, while one other victim was able to escape on his own.

The Kaduna Commissioner for internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said the troops after rescuing the women pursued the bandits, destroying many of their camps along the way.

He explained that the bandits were eventually trapped in Gajina settlement also in Chikun LGA, where three of them were apprehended and are now in custody, while the rescued women have returned to their homes.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the troops of Operation Thunder Strike and the newly inducted troops of the Nigerian Army Women Corps have continued aggressive patrols along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

