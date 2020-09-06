Fuel Price Hike: CUPP Consults Labour Unions, CSOs for Possible Mass Action

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday said it has begun mobilising organised groups for a consensus for a nationwide civil mass action against increase in electric tariff and prices of petroleum products.

A statement issued by CUPP and signed by its National Spokesperson and co-spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, said the group is reaching out to labour movements and civil society organisations, activists and religious organizations.

“If the consultations yield a positive result, the CUPP Human Mobilisation Unit will be announcing a date for civil action in collaboration with these organised groups”, the group said.

CUPP said its patriotic effort was geared towards convincing these organisations on the need for a national civil action to protest and resist the increasing anti people’s policies ‘especially the painful increase in fuel pump price and electricity tariff coupled with the growing corruption and insecurity that have taken over Nigeria.’

The statement said: “This is to inform the Nigerian public/citizens that the Human Mobilisation Unit of the opposition coalition in furtherance of its patriotic objective of serving as a great defender of Nigeria peoples interest and led by Barr. Kenneth Udeze, the CUPP Head of Human Mobilisation unit/ Action Alliance National Chairman has activated the units public mobilisation mandate in view of the recent two most painful anti people’s actions of the APC Federal Government, the increment in electricity tariff and pump price of fuel.

“The unit’s activities which have been activated from today include contacting and reaching out to key national labour, civil society, political, ethnic, religious and organised groups starting with the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress, Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Nigerian Bar Association and all other professional bodies.”

The group also said it was making contact with Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wọlé Soyinka, market women, bicycle riders and others.

