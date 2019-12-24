Garba Shehu Attacks Falana, Accuses Him of Spreading Fake News on Third Term

Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, has described Femi Falana, human rights lawyer as a “formerly unsuccessful opposition candidate for governor of Ekiti state”.

In a statement issued on Monday, the presidential spokesman alleged that Falana is seeking personal media attention in claiming the president is planning a third term in office.

Shehu said the report is far from the truth, maintaining the position of the media team of the president when the news first broke.

Shehu said Buhari had made it clear that he has no interest in staying in office beyond 2023.

“All and every claim that is made that suggest President Muhammadu Buhari will stand for a third term in office is false,” Shehu said.

“To reiterate, the President reminds all of those who wish it were otherwise, whether because they want a third term, or because they seek to make false claims for the purposes of their own publicity of the statement made on 2nd October 2019, which is repeated in full, below:

“The Presidency wishes to correct internet-based gossip and uninformed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.

“There are no circumstances – nor set of circumstances – under which President Buhari may seek to amend the Constitution regarding the two-term term limit on holding office as President.

“President Buhari intends to serve his full second elected term in office, ending 2023 – and then there shall be a general election in which he will not be a candidate.

“There is not even the faintest possibility that this will change.

“It is important to note that there was a past attempt to change the Constitution to allow for the then incumbent president to stand for a third term. That attempt was wrong, unconstitutional – and rightly rebuffed. No such attempt will happen under this President.”

Shehu described Buhari as a democrat who respects the constitution, adding that any activity aimed at altering the two-term limit will not succeed and shall never have the president’s time or support.

