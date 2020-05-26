Governors to Meet Over Financial Autonomy for Judiciary, Legislature

Share Pin 0 Shares

Governors across the 36 states of the federation have scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to discuss, among other issues, financial autonomy for states’ judiciary and legislature.

On May 22, President Muhammadu Buhari signed an executive order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and judiciary across the states.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, head of media and public affairs, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), said the governors will meet via teleconference.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at 2pm, and is expected to be attended by all governors.

“Among the issues to be reviewed are a number of critical national questions that revolve around the financial autonomy for the states’ judiciary and legislature code-named the Executive Order 10, 2020,” the statement read.

“The governors will also touch issues around the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) ownership, the controversial National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Bill.

“Also to be discussed is the restructuring of states’ loans and the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) deductions, which have been a recurring decimal on the governors’ table.

“As usual the governors will be given an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, as well as review a letter from the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 as it relates to the pandemic draft regulations.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.