Gunmen Kill Eleven In Fresh Kaduna Village Attack

Some bandits have attacked Albasi village in Sabon Brinin in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State and killed eleven persons.

The bandits were said to have stormed the village on Monday afternoon and shot indiscriminately at the villagers as they escaped into the forest. Also, on Sunday, bandits invaded another village, Maraban Kajuru, killing one person while abducting two.

This was as the Kaduna State Government said on Monday that eight students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, were among those kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who said this in a statement, added that the Vice Chancellor of ABU informed the state of the incident.

“The Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Kabir Bala, has informed the government that eight students of the institution were among those kidnapped on Sunday on the Kaduna-Abuja road,” the commissioner said.

A source said the 300 students from the Department of French Language were travelling to Lagos for a programme at the Nigerian French Language Village when the incident happened.

The source said, “The names of the students are Okafor Chris, Ayuba Lois, John Elizabeth, Musa Precious, Asoji Faith, Badmus Jemimah, Emmanuel Simon and Aliyu Adamu.”

The commissioner in his statement confirmed bandit attack on Igabi and Kajuru LGAs on Sunday and on Monday respectively. The commissioner added that security agents were after bandits in some locations in Igabi and Kajuru LGAs.

He said, “Security agencies have notified the government that they are pursuing bandits in the area.

“On Monday armed bandits attacked Albasu village located south wards of Malum forest in Sabon Birni general area and subsequently killed some locals, while on Sunday night at Maraban Kajuru, bandits kidnapped two persons and killed one person.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“Similarly, troops on patrol around Chikun and Kajuru LGAs boundaries found a corpse of a bandit who died of gun injury.

“An AK-47 rifle and other valuables were found beside the decayed corpse.”

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.